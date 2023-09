Monday, September 11, 2023, 18:04



| Updated 10:31 p.m.





Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The same storm that a few days ago flooded parts of Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria, with record rainfall and almost thirty fatalities, has reached Libya in the last few hours. But, far from losing strength, in its advance towards Africa it has unleashed…

This content is exclusive for subscribers