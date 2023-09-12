Although he missed out on the overall victory, Remco Evenepoel earned the most prize money in the Vuelta so far. Despite his fall in the rankings after two weeks, the Belgian from Soudal-Quick Step earned almost twice as much as red jersey wearer Sepp Kuss.

Two stage wins, two second places, three days in the red leader’s jersey, six days in the white youth jersey and since Saturday also owner of the mountains jersey. To say the least, Evenepoel is one of the main players in this Vuelta. And that also translates into the prize money earned during the first two weeks.

Jumbo-Visma is well on its way to a unique trilogy. There are a number of interesting stages on the program in the last week of the Vuelta. From 'the beast of Asturias' to ten climbs in the penultimate stage. This awaits the riders in the Tour of Spain.

Up to and including stage 15, the Belgian champion collected 42,050 euros. That puts him right at the top. Kaden Groves – two-time stage winner and owner of the points jersey – follows in second place with 36,940 euros. Sepp Kuss, who has been wearing the red jersey for eight days, is third with 24,925 euros. His Jumbo-Visma colleagues Jonas Vingegaard (21,135 euros) and Primoz Roglic (19,470 euros) complete the top 5.

Not unimportant: there is a tradition that the prize money within the teams is divided among the riders and staff members.

Top ten prize money per rider 1. Remco Evenepoel: 42,050 euros

2. Kaden Groves: 36,940 euros

3. Sepp Kuss: 24,925 euros

4. Jonas Vingegaard: 21,135 euros

5. Primoz Roglic: 19,470 euros

6. Juan Sebastián Molano: 18,000 euros

7. Filippo Ganna: 17,510 euros

8. Lennard Kamna: 17,360 euros

9. Andreas Kron: 16,240 euros

10 Jesus Herrada: 12,120 euros

If we look at the teams as a whole, it is not surprising that Jumbo-Visma stands head and shoulders above the rest. So far they have credited 69,640 euros to the account. Soudal Quick-Step follows in second place, with 46,500 euros. An amount almost entirely collected by Evenepoel. UAE Team Emirates (40,620 euros), Alpecin-Deceuninck (38,570 euros) and Team DSM (31,095 euros) are also in the top 5.

Prize money per team 1. Jumbo-Visma: 69,640 euros

2. Soudal Quick-Step: 46,500 euros

3. UAE Team Emirates: 40,620 euros

4. Alpecin-Deceuninck: 38,570 euros

5. Team DSM-Firmenich: 31,095 euros

6. BORA-hansgrohe: 27,070 euros

7. Lotto-Dstny: 25,150 euros

8. Groupama – FDJ: 23,765 euros

9. INEOS Grenadiers: 22,660 euros

10. TotalEnergies: 19,965 euros

11. Intermarché-Circus-Wanty: 18,130 euros

12. Caja Rural – Seguros RGA: 17,520 euros

13. Movistar Team: 17,340 euros

14. Cofidis: 16,140 euros

15. Bahrain-Victorious: 15,175 euros

16. Lidl-Trek: 12,690 euros

17. EF Education-EasyPost: 12,525 euros

18. Team Jayco AlUla: 7,880 euros

19. Burgos BH: 7,265 euros

20. AG2R Citroën Team: 6,910 euros

21. Astana Qazaqstan Team: 4,450 euros

22. Team Arkéa Samsic: 3,445 euros





