The approval of the European Parliament to stop the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles starting from 2035 in the Old Continent has already triggered the first reactions also in the world of Italian politics. And in the front row, as often happens, is the leader of the Lega Matteo Salvini, who in the current government majority holds the position of Minister of Infrastructure and Transport. As also happened in recent weeks, Salvini has not hidden his own disappointment for this law, which after the favorable vote of the EU Parliament is approaching definitive approval.

“Crazy and puzzling decision, against Italian and European industries and workers, to the benefit of Chinese companies and interests. Ideology, ignorance or bad faith?”, complained the minister on his official Facebook profile. As mentioned, it is not the first time that Salvini has railed against this provision: only at the end of January did the leader of the League reiterate that, in his opinion, “Outlawing internal combustion vehicles by 2035 is a suicide which damages European and Italian industry and only benefits the Chinese industry, I wonder if after the Qatargate perhaps a Chinagate will emerge in Brussels”. Not only that: the minister had compared the new legislation to the action of tying hands and feet to Chinese industry, as a result of “absolutely suicidal economic choices”.

In terms of institutional process, the new regulation will have to pass from the hands of the European Council, which has the final word. At present, the law stipulates that only manufacturers of low-volume vehicles, i.e. those that build 1,000 to 10,000 new cars or 1,000 to 22,000 new vans a year: according to the approved law, they will be able to obtain an exemption from the rules until the end of 2035, while those registering fewer than 1,000 new vehicles a year will continue to be exempt for a few years thereafter. The road now seems to be traced therefore, although the voices outside the chorus are not few.