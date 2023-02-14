The US believes that the three flying objects it shot down in recent days are not linked to China and they could be entities used for commercial or research purposes, totally harmless, said John Kirby, one of the White House spokesmen, on Tuesday.

Kirby, however, pointed out that this information is provisional and that The United States continues to search for the remains of these three objects to analyze them and get a better idea of ​​its nature.

“For now, and I’m advising that it’s only for now, we have seen no indications or anything that points to the specific possibility that these three objects are part of the espionage program of the People’s Republic of Chinaor who have been involved in some kind of intelligence gathering,” he said on a call with reporters.

(Also: The spy novel between the US and China for the use of surveillance balloons)

We have not seen any indications or anything that points to the specific possibility that they are part of China’s spy program. See also Court arrests police officer in case of organizing illegal migration

Kirby revealed that US intelligence is considering the possibility that the objects are linked to commercial or investigative entities and that they are “totally benign.”

The United States shot down a Chinese “spy” balloon on February 4 over Atlantic waters off the coast of South Carolina, and in the last three days it shot down another three flying objects in its territory and Canada, of which at the moment no has been able to confirm its origin.

(You can read: ‘It’s China that has a surveillance balloon program’: US responds)

John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council.

After the incident of the Chinese “spy” balloon, the Government of Joe Biden accused the Chinese Executive of having developed, with the involvement of its Armed Forces, a “program” of spy balloons, which have already flown over more than 40 countries in five continents.

(You can read: The unidentified flying objects that cause alert in North America)

For its part, the Chinese government assured that the first object shot down was a weather balloon that deviated from its trajectory and denounced that at least ten US balloons have flown over China in the last year, something that the US denies.

In fact, Beijing asked Washington on Tuesday to carry out “a thorough investigation” and to give “explanations” about the “illegal balloon flights” that the United States allegedly carries out over other countries, including China.

“The United States should fully investigate and explain its illegal balloon flights over other countries, including

China,” Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a press conference. Wang reiterated that “at least ten American balloons flew over

China and other countries” since May 2022.

EFE