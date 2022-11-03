Netflix cancels television series and saves others. Fans are thankful that “Manifiesto”, the TV production created by Jeff Rake, has found a new (and promising, it’s worth saying) destination in streaming. Now, after an explosive trailer, the show is ready to premiere its fourth season.

We know that you are anxious for everything that is coming in the next chapters (who wouldn’t be?), so let’s not extend the wait any longer. Here we leave you the complete guide so you do not miss a single episode of “Manifest” season 4.

The fourth season of “Manifiesto” will be divided into two parts. Photo: Composition LR/Netflix

When does “Manifest” season 4 premiere?

The wait is over! Season 4 of “Manifest” will arrive on Netflix this Friday, November 4. Buckle up because this season a tragedy is anticipated for the protagonists: a volcano is about to erupt.

As has been shown in the official trailers, Ben, Michaela and other characters will have to avoid their death dates, but they will not have a free path. As they try to get answers, they will also have to recover baby Eden, after Angela kidnapped her.

Also, Cal, now back as a teenager, has valuable information to share with the other passengers. Meanwhile, we will see how the love triangle between Zeke, Michaela and Jared is resolved.

Not only that, but everyone will be forced to find more clues so that, once and for all (hopefully), we know what really happened to Flight 828.

Fans are waiting for season 4 of “Manifesto” to find out what really happened on flight 828. Photo: Netflix

At what time does “Manifiesto 4″ premiere by country?

In Peru, Netflix It usually releases new productions on its platform starting at 2:00 am, so it is expected that season 4 of “Manifiesto” will be added in that period. Here we leave schedules for other countries.

Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala: 1:00 a.m.

Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Ecuador: 2.00 am

Chile, Venezuela, Bolivia, Puerto Rico: 3.00 a.m.

Argentina, Paraguay, Brazil, Uruguay: 4.00 a.m.

Spain: at 9.00 am on November 5.

How to watch the new season of “Manifiesto” ONLINE?

The new season of “Manifiesto” can be ONLINE through Netflix. Streaming acquired the rights to the series, after it was canceled by NBC. Thus, you only know to have an active subscription to the service and you will be able to enjoy the next chapters.

What is the mystery behind Flight 828 in “Manifesto”. Photo: Composition LR/Netflix

“Manifest 4″: which characters will not return?

Although we will see the return of various stars to “Manifesto 4″, the cast of the production will have an adjustment regarding two characters. As is known, the end of the previous installment marked the death of Grace Stone, for which the actress Athena Karkanis will no longer reprise her role for these new episodes.

On the other hand, because Cal is no longer a child, actor Jack Messina also says goodbye to his role in this cycle. In his replacement, Ben Stone’s son will be brought to fiction by Ty Doranin the adult version of the boy.

What is the “Manifesto” series about?

What would you do if you boarded a plane and, after severe turbulence, returned to dry land years later, even though it only took a few hours for you? Well, that’s exactly what happened to the passengers on Montego Air Flight 828.

After returning to the present, the crew members must find out not only what happened to them, but also solve strange situations that they have begun to experience after they returned. This while the clock of a near death ticks in his ears (not literally, but you get the point).