Sharjah (Union)

With the participation of the winner of the Sharjah Award for Translation d. Arturo Monaco, “Sharjah International Book Fair 2022” organized a specialized cultural symposium entitled “The Translator’s Site between Disappearance and Transfiguration”, which brought together a group of translators and academics, and focused on the current situation of translation and the translator’s right to violate the pact of disappearance in exchange for his faithful commitment to the original text during its transmission of local literature With all its tools and messages.

Directed by Dr. Monaco thanks the Sharjah Book Authority for granting it this prestigious award for his translation of the Introduction to Homer’s Iliad written by Suleiman Al Bustani. The quality of the translated text, whether it is critical or poetic, for example.

Professor of Contemporary Literature, Egyptian critic and researcher Samia Mehrez said: The name of the session came after the book “The Disappearance of the Translator” by American writer, historian and translator Lawrence Venussi, noting that the translator is not just a machine that transfers words from one culture to another, but rather a bridge where cultures meet, and that it is not possible to Deciding on the best method that the translator should choose between manifestation and concealment, because of each of them has negative and positive dimensions.

She added: “The translator’s choices express the position he takes from his culture of origin and the host culture, and therefore the role of the translator involves great danger and responsibility, because he may turn by one mistake from a transient in culture and partner of the writer to responsible for the loss of her identity.”

outside the text

For her part, the translator and critic Isabella Camera d’Avlito emphasized that the translator needs to stay outside the text to communicate with the author of the original text, if possible, while some literary texts that contain rhetorical images require him to appear in the text to create a kind of music and reflect the linguistic sense and literary for the writer himself, because the translator will not give his best unless he does not have to adhere to the issue of disappearance.

In his speech, the Spanish translator and university professor Luis Miguel stressed that the history of translation is a story of a fall from the top to the bottom and from the mythical hero to the common person. People are used to searching for the translator’s name on book covers and giving him the social and intellectual appreciation he deserves from publishing houses.”

On the role of the translator in conveying all the elements of a local culture, including expressions, signs, connotations and popular examples, the Lebanese academic and critic Sobhi Bustani said: “Translating such special elements is necessary, even if they do not carry an equivalent in the target language because their translation carries a cultural load. It expresses the way of life of a people and acquaintance with the other, and in most of these translations, the translator cannot hide, in order to acquaint the reader of his translation with the original culture from which he is being transferred, with what it includes from the social environment and surrounding cultural elements.”