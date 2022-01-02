According to a job ad, the next game of Stoic Studio could be a live service developed using theUnreal Engine 4. We are talking about the study of the RPG series The Banner Saga.

The ad seeks a level designer with at least two or three years of experience in the role or as a game designer, who has worked on triple A for PC or console (published titles) and knows the Unreal Engine 4, with which he will create playable content and levels. Furthermore, he must be able to create design documents and be able to illustrate them to other developers.

One of the requirements discloses the nature of the title being worked on. Indeed, the announcement requires that the candidate be familiar with i Games as a Service (GaaS).

In recent months, a rumor has emerged that wants Stoic committed to an exclusive title for Xbox, codenamed Project Belfry. Could this be it? It’s hard to say for sure, but it definitely could be, in case the rumors turn out to be true. In any case, we await official communications on the matter to find out more and understand how things stand.