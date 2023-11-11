Stock Exchanges | Wall Street’s stock markets ended the week on the rise

Stock exchange rates ticked up from Thursday, when the US central bank’s Fed governor’s key interest rate speeches had pushed the stock market down.

of the United States In New York, the stock market week ended with bullish signs. All three major indexes rose on Friday. The Dow Jones industrial index was up 1.2 percent, while the broad S&P 500 index was up 1.6 percent.

The technology index Nasdaq, on the other hand, fell by 2.1 percent.

Stock exchange rates token after the head of the US central bank, the Fed Jerome Powell the comments had caused a decline in the New York stock market on Thursday.

Powell had said the central bank was ready to raise key rates again if necessary.

A week earlier, the Fed had announced that it would keep key interest rates unchanged for the second time in a row, which sparked speculation that the central bank had had enough of raising interest rates. Prior to this, policy rates had been raised several times and they are currently higher than they have been in 22 years.

in Europe stock markets fell on Friday as investors digested the European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde speeches. Inflation slowed down last month, but on Friday Lagarde predicted that inflation could start to rise again.

of the Financial Times Lagarde, who spoke at the conference organized by

The Fed and the ECB suspended their rate hike campaign in the fall because the rise in consumer prices has slowed down. However, central banks have suggested that key interest rates would remain higher for a good while, as long as inflation remains above the two percent target.

Powell told the International Monetary Fund (IMF) meeting on Thursday that progress towards two percent inflation is not certain.

“If it is appropriate to tighten policy further, we will not hesitate to do so,” Powell said.