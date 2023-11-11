The Yaipén Brothers They will celebrate with the fans of the ‘OR’ This Sunday, November 12, the club of his loves will 27th Peruvian national soccer title. Last Wednesday, during the classic, Universitario was able to beat him 2-0 to Alianza Lima at the Matute stadium, where they turned off the lights of the venue.

University players celebrate victory. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Universitario



Yaipén Brothers will give a concert in Monumental for the triumph of Universitario

After academic beat Alianza Lima in the grand final with two goals, one from ‘Ear’ Flowers and Horacio Calcaterrathe celebration of the cream team will take place this Sunday, November 12 in the already well-known stadium Monumental U Marathon StadiumFor this, the famous group Hermanos Yaipén is getting ready to make the fans dance.

Yaipén Brothers will be in Monumental. Photo: Instagram

“We celebrate with the champions!” reads the musical group’s Instagram story. While in the account of the Peruvian soccer team they commented that the tickets for the Universitario party They’re sold out.

Where to buy tickets for the Universitario ‘Festival of Champions’ at the Monumental?

Tickets to enjoy the team’s victory with the players and Yaipén Brotherswere on sale on the official website of Ticketmaster.

University sells out tickets. Photo: Instagram

How much are tickets for Universitario’s ‘Fiesta de los Champions’ at the Monumental?

The price ranges between 5 soles and 20 soles.

North: s/5.00

East: s/15.00

West: s/20.00

South (family): s/5.00

When and where will the Universitario ‘Festival of Champions’ be?

The important event where University of Sports will celebrate the star 27 that could be reached last Wednesday, will take place in the Monumental Stadium from 3:00 pm this Sunday, November 12.

