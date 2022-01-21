Stock Exchange | The Helsinki Stock Exchange opened in a sharp decline, with the price of many shares falling sharply

Shares of Cargotec, Konecranes, Marimekko and Qt Group, in particular, fell on Friday morning.

Helsinki the stock market friday has started in a low-key mood. The stock market’s general index has packed almost two percent since the first hour.

The engineering companies Cargotec and Konecranes in particular are in a sharp drop of about 6 percent.

The shares of the fashion house Marimekko and the technology company Qt Group have also been packed on Friday morning. More than 5.5 percent of Marimekko’s share price and almost five percent of Qt Group’s share price have disappeared.

After the first hour on Friday, the most traded company is Nokia. It has also lost more than two percent of its share price.

The mood on Friday is well illustrated by the fact that only six of the large and medium-sized companies on the main list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange were on the plus side.