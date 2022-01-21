Saturday, January 22, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Stock Exchange | The Helsinki Stock Exchange opened in a sharp decline, with the price of many shares falling sharply

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 21, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Shares of Cargotec, Konecranes, Marimekko and Qt Group, in particular, fell on Friday morning.

Helsinki the stock market friday has started in a low-key mood. The stock market’s general index has packed almost two percent since the first hour.

The engineering companies Cargotec and Konecranes in particular are in a sharp drop of about 6 percent.

The shares of the fashion house Marimekko and the technology company Qt Group have also been packed on Friday morning. More than 5.5 percent of Marimekko’s share price and almost five percent of Qt Group’s share price have disappeared.

After the first hour on Friday, the most traded company is Nokia. It has also lost more than two percent of its share price.

The mood on Friday is well illustrated by the fact that only six of the large and medium-sized companies on the main list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange were on the plus side.

.
#Stock #Exchange #Helsinki #Stock #Exchange #opened #sharp #decline #price #shares #falling #sharply

See also  "Multiplay" allocates 3.1 billion dirhams for expansion operations
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

(VIDEO) The human friend threw the ball at her in the snow which is taller than her and the dog did not give up at all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.