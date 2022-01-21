The viral clip of little Kia, the puppy who tries to find her ball even when the snow is higher than her

Each animal has its own passion and each obviously can be different from the other. Today, for example, we have decided to tell you about a video viral on social media for many weeks and the protagonist is a called dog Kia, who wants play ball even in the snow.

CREDIT: PIXABAY

Her human friend wanted to share on the web a clip of him, but he did not believe that it would have received this way so successful.

The woman said she had adopted this female Jack Russel Terrier when she had a few months of life. However, Kia immediately showed his family to the whole family cheerful and lively personality.

One day they gave her one tennis ball and since that time, it has practically become his favorite game. He always wants to be outside to play and have fun.

CREDIT: YOUTUBE

His human friends obviously try to please her often, but atmospheric conditions are not always good best. Kia, however, does not want to know and her family is forced to take her out, with the sun, with the wind, with the rain and also with snow.

That game makes her happy and seeing her with that light in the eyes, for his human friends it is truly beautiful.

The viral clip of the little Kia

CREDIT: YOUTUBE

In the clip made public on the web, the woman was forced to take the puppy out, when the snow was even higher than she was.

The dog, however, is not at all surrenderedquite the opposite. When the human friend threw the ball at her, she started to run to be able to find her, but the game was even more for her complicated. Here is the video of what happened below:

Kia started racing in the snow, up to create a circle. But he was happy to do it, as he knew he was doing it for one very specific purpose. Find his beloved tennis ball.