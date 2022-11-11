Good news for entrepreneurs with a van! The increase in the motor vehicle tax for company cars will not take place.

There is good news to report for people who take advantage of the space and convenience of a van with a gray license plate. The undersigned belongs to that group and would like to receive some good news before the weekend starts.

On the third Tuesday of last September, the cabinet announced that the BPM exemption for company cars will be canceled from 2025. At the same time, the motor vehicle tax for company cars will increase. The latter measure now appears to be off the table.

Gray license plate

Entrepreneurs who drive a company car for their company can benefit from a discount on the motor vehicle tax rate, also known as the gray license plate. That reduced rate would increase by 15 percent in 2025 and another 7 percent in 2026.

According to the Bovag, the motor vehicle tax increase alone is already a burden increase of 364 million euros. That is not little. Not going through with the measure therefore saves a sip of a drink.

tax plan

Last Thursday, State Secretary Marnix van Rij of Fiscality and the Tax and Customs Administration sent a Memorandum of Amendment to the Tax Plan 2023 to the House of Representatives. In this memorandum he announces that he does not want to implement the increase in the motor vehicle tax for company cars of entrepreneurs.

Van Rij is waiving the measure because he does not want to burden entrepreneurs with a further increase in the tax burden in the current economic circumstances. Of course it has to be paid… The gap of 364 million is closed by the Ministry of Finance with higher expected revenues from the bpm on parallel imports of passenger cars.

Unfortunately, the abolition of the bpm exemption will continue. This despite the extensive lobby of the Bovag and business to get those off the table too. According to them, this has virtually no effect on the total CO2 emissions of the vehicle fleet. But the Hague is of course also about the money.

