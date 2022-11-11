China announced this Friday the relaxation of some restrictions against covid, especially those related to international travel. The Asian giant is the last major world economy to maintain a “zero covid” strategy, with confinements, massive tests and quarantines that disrupt business activity and supply chains.

At a meeting Thursday of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party, President Xi Jinping and six other members of the country’s most powerful body approved the reduction of some of these measures.

According to the government announcement published this Friday, they decreed reduce the quarantine period for travelers entering the country ten to eight days (five in state isolation centers and three at home).

During this time, travelers arriving in the country must undergo six PCR tests and will not be able to go out freely, the government said. But instead, They must only present a negative covid PCR test carried out in the previous 48 hours to board a plane to China instead of the current two.

These new rules allow “important business personnel” and “sports groups” to bypass quarantine as long as they remain in a “closed circuit” for the duration of their stay. The authorities also end a system of sudden cancellation of air routes as a punishment for airlines whose planes reached a certain proportion of passengers positive for the virus.

Isolate only direct contacts

The influential Communist Party committee also lifted some restrictions that disrupted the daily lives of its citizens. Thus, from now on, the health authorities they will stop asking for the identification and isolation of “secondary close contacts”that is, people who were in direct contact with an infected person.

They also reduced the domestic virus risk system from three to two levels, divided between “high risk” areas subject to restrictions and “low risk” areas with minimal measures.

People going from high-risk areas to low-risk areas will have to undergo seven days of quarantine at home instead of staying in state facilities.

An area will be defined as low risk if it does not register any covid infection for five consecutive days.

Workers in sectors where exposure to the virus is higher such as aircraft crew, quarantine center staff or airport staff may benefit from shorter quarantines.

On Thursday, the state media had indicated that the members of the Permanent Committee of the Political Bureau had committed to maintaining the covid zero strategy in an “unwavering” way, but did not exclude some adjustments.

boredom of the population

The Ministry of Health announced on Friday 10,535 new positive cases in the last 24 hours, the vast majority asymptomatic. The “covid zero” policy helped limit contamination.

officially registered a little more than 5,000 deaths in the country during the pandemic, compared to more than a million in the United States. But this policy is causing a growing weariness among the population.

In addition, the economic repercussions are such that analysts consider it impossible for China to reach its growth target “around 5.5%” in 2022. “This is the first step to eliminate the zero covid policy,” estimates Henry Gao, Professor at Singapore Management University.

“This will have a very positive effect on the market and boost investor confidence,” he told AFP. Nevertheless, Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, downplayed Friday’s announcements.

“These new measures are intended to make prevention and control more scientific and precise. It is not at all a relaxation” of health policy. In any case, the announcements were well received by the Hong Kong stock market, which ended up more than 7%.

AFP