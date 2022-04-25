Monday, April 25, 2022, 10:00 p.m.



Ingredients: 200 gr of assorted mushrooms (thistle, shitake, etc.); 5 handfuls of Calasparra rice; 3 plum tomatoes; 3 spring onions; Poultry or meat broth; 1/3 beer; Olive oil; Salt; White pepper; lemon thyme

Paella or pan on the fire with a splash of oil, beginning and end of all things. Slowly fry the finely chopped onion (about 15 minutes) and the tomato (until the moisture it provides evaporates). Once this happened, we incorporated half of the mushrooms chopped very finely. Let them do another ten minutes. Then we add the beer.

Let it reduce and at that moment, add the mushrooms, sauté them for a minute and add the rice that we will stir for a few minutes to seal the grain and impregnate it with the flavours. And it’s time to make the sticky rice using the risotto technique. With the very hot broth on the side, we pour little by little without stopping stirring so that the rice releases the starch. All this for 18 minutes. At the end of the time, we set aside and let rest for five minutes with the pan covered with a clean kitchen cloth.