Al-Safadi also praised the great efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia “to reach a solution to the Yemeni crisis.”

The meeting dealt with the latest developments in Yemen and the international efforts to end the crisis through “a political solution that restores Yemen’s security and stability, alleviates the suffering of its brotherly people and fulfills its aspirations for security and peace.”

The Jordanian foreign minister welcomed the two-month truce announced by the United Nations in Yemen, which began in early April, stressing “the kingdom’s support for UN efforts and endeavors to resolve the Yemeni crisis.”

He also stressed “the importance of intensifying work to reach a political solution based on the approved references, leading to ending the crisis and ensuring the unity and territorial integrity of brotherly Yemen.”.

In turn, Grundberg reviewed the latest developments and international efforts aimed at ending the Yemeni crisis, praising “the Kingdom’s support for efforts to enhance security and stability in the region, and its hosting of the office of the United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen, and the headquarters of the United Nations Mission to Support the Hudaydah Agreement.”.

The UN envoy welcomed the Jordanian government’s decision to agree to operate Yemeni Airlines flights from Sana’a International Airport to Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, expressing his hope that “all Yemeni parties will work constructively, allowing the resumption of flights as planned under the terms of the armistice.” announced”.