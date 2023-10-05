Case rapporteur, Minister Dias Toffoli also removed the secrecy from the files, with the exception of images of the Italian airport

Minister Dias Toffoli, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), responded to the request of the PF (Federal Police) to extend the deadline for completing investigations into the harassment of Minister Alexandre de Moraes and his family at Rome airport, in July this year. According to the PF, more time is needed to complete the analysis of the images sent by the Italian authorities.

In the decision taken in Inquiry 4940, the minister also removed the confidentiality of the files, maintaining it only in relation to the images, which will only be available to the parties and to analysts or experts appointed by the PF, for possible additional investigations. Release will depend on prior authorization from the rapporteur. Here’s the complete of the decision (PDF – 129 kB).

Toffoli noted that the dissemination of images, photos or even data of suspected people is essential in criminal prosecution only when the perpetrator of the crime has not yet been identified or is on the run, which does not occur in the case where potential victims and aggressors are identified. .

He also highlighted that the media contains images of countless people, including minors, unrelated to the fact investigated, “Therefore, their rights to image and privacy must be preserved.”