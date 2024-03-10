Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/10/2024 – 10:18

This Friday, the 8th, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) sentenced another 15 defendants for the coup acts of January 8, 2023, when the headquarters of the Three Powers were vandalized in Brasília (DF). To date, the Court has sentenced 131 people involved in January 8th, with sentences ranging from three to 17 years,

In the same session, the rapporteur of the actions, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, proposed the conviction of another 14 people accused by the Attorney General's Office (PGR) and, in an unprecedented decision, suggested the first acquittal among those involved in the episode. The cases will be discussed in the virtual plenary next week.

The STF's convictions attribute to the targets the crimes of qualified damage, attempted coup d'état, violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law, deterioration of listed property and criminal association. The PGR, in total, formulated 1,390 complaints and seeks agreements with more than a thousand defendants, through which the crimes would be confessed so that the case would not go to trial.

First acquittal

Another 15 defendants will be tried next week in the virtual plenary, the name given to the Supreme Court's electronic voting system. Among them, there is the case of locksmith Geraldo Filipe da Silva, who was homeless on the day of the coup attack. He was denounced by the Prosecutor but, for Moraes, there is no evidence that Geraldo “joined” the extremists. The locksmith spent more than ten months in detention.