Although there has been progress in the culture of denunciation by the womans, there is a sector that is afraid to go to the State Attorney General's Office and the Administrative Justice Court to present cases of workplace harassment and sexual harassment. This problem is rooted in both the private and public sectors due to the levels of impunity in which they are committed. They have a common denominator in both sectors: suffering retaliation and losing their jobs.

In any sector This attitude regularly carried out by men is condemnable, but it is even worse in the public sector. According to lawyer leaders in Sinaloa, there are cases known, but lower-ranking officials or employees do not dare to formally report the cases because they know that they will most likely not succeed. It is a custom that those who are reported in the public sector are protected by their superiors in municipal, state or federal agencies, in the Public Ministry agencies or in the courts.

However, the longer it takes to turn the page on fear, the longer it will take for the problem to be resolved so that women are treated with respect and dignity. It is not desirable that under the argument of feminism and their rights they go too far in trying to impose their wills. Respect must be reciprocal.

The celebration of the International Women's Day It is time to raise demands, to demonstrate, but within the framework of civility and law. It does not speak well of a sector of women in Sinaloa that demand respect, but cause disturbances and vandalize the streets and public buildings. It is a clear manifestation that they are not in order, which detracts from their demands in society. Form is substance.