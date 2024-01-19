A flight attendant made headlines after taking a photo with Snoop Dogg, since it was someone else! The woman, who was really happy to have met the rapper, little did she know that it was someone else. The video of the moment of confusion soon went viral.

Chrissy Lofton did not hesitate to approach Snoop Dogg after recognizing him among the passengers of a Southwest flight bound for Fort Lauderdale, Florida… little did she know that it was another man with a very similar appearance to the rapper. The moment was captured on video by Timothy Graham, who is the cousin of the fake Snoop Dogg.and did not hesitate to have fun with the situation.

“These people are taking pictures with my cousin because they think he looks just like Snoop Dogg.”Graham says in his video, in which he adds: “You all know that I was causing this situation.” The funny confusion of his cousin, identified on Instagram as Dog Pound, with Calvin Cordozar, the rapper's real name, went viral when the parody account Shannonnn sharpes Burner shared it on X.

“Yooooo I'm crying! “This stewardess thought she met Snoop Dogg on her flight,” she posted on the X account identified as @shannonsharpeee, adding in a thread: “She is so happy.” Soon the post on the social network formerly known as Twitter gained traction. So far the video has been viewed 5,000,000 times.accumulates 39,000 likes and has been shared 5,000 times.

Yooooo I'm crying!!! This flight attendant thought she met snoop dogg on her flight 😭💀😂💀 pic.twitter.com/YP33fnsp4v — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) January 17, 2024

The story of the flight attendant who mistook a passenger for Snoop Dog



For her part, the stewardess shared a couple of photographs on her Instagram, accompanied by the text: “Snoop Dogg was on my flight to Fort Lauderdale today. It is a charm”. The post was soon filled with funny comments about the confusion. “Chrissy, sit down, I have to tell you something…”, “The photo is very nice, but that's not Snoop Dogg”, “That's the Snoop Dogg from Shein”, and “Oh, girl, you're going to laugh when you find out” , were some of the messages Chrissy received.

Chrissy Lofton shared on Instagram the photos she took with a passenger whom she mistook for Snoop Dogg.
Photo: Instagram @chrissyfly

Upon discovering the truth, the flight attendant took the situation with humor and responded to many messages. When asked: “Why did he make you believe he was Snoop Dogg?” Chrissy responded optimistically: “He didn't want to burst my bubble.”.