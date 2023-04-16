Mexico.- The video went viral through social networks of a flight attendant who revealed a secret to protect your valuables in safes of the hotels.

Due to their work, flight attendants are constantly traveling to various cities and countries, so they have to sleep in hotels and a worker shared a very useful tip for the people who leave their things in the safes of the places where they stay.

Through her TikTok account @esthersturrus, the flight attendant named Ester shared advice for people who They usually travel often and use the hotel safesthe tip he gave is to leave a shoe inside and advised that everyone do it.

But why leave a shoe? According to the flight attendant, the trick of leaving the shoe inside the safe is that when you get dressed and getting ready to check out of the hotel, you will realize that you are missing a shoe, so you will have to open the safe and so you will not forget your money and important documents.

“Important things like my passport for example, I always keep it in the safe, so that’s where I put my heel. It’s important to choose a shoe you know you’ll walk away with.you will notice that you are missing a shoe, when you are ready to leave, therefore, you will never forget your important things”, explained Ester.

Stewardess reveals trick of leaving a shoe inside a hotel safe

The video caused various reactions among users, some considered that he is a good guy.