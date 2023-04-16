Acronym is against the Brazilian president’s trip to the country; Lula will address a session of the Portuguese assembly on April 25

The right-wing Portuguese party Chega has called for an April 25 demonstration against the visit of the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), to Portugal. the acronym disclosed this Saturday (15.apr.2023) the art of calling for the act on social networks.

The call for demonstration has the phrase “A thief’s place is in prison”referring to Lula’s arrest on April 7, 2018. The act will be held in front of the National Assembly, seat of the Portuguese Legislative Power, in Lisbon.

Lula would make a speech at the Portuguese Parliament on April 25, the day the Carnation Revolution is celebrated in the country, but Portuguese parliamentarians vetoed the speech by the Brazilian president. The date marks the end of the Portuguese military dictatorship. The PT candidate will participate in a formal welcome session.

The call for the act was shared by the federal deputy, Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP). The Brazilian Congressman published the art of the party arrives calling the demonstration “fair“. The acronym responded to Eduardo’s publication saying that “Lula, you are not welcome in Portugal!“.

The Chega party was founded on April 9, 2019 and defines itself as conservative, liberal and nationalist. On January 13, 2023, the president of the Chega party, André Ventura, called Lula “abandit” during a session in the Portuguese Parliament.

The President of the Assembly, Augusto Santos Silva (Socialist Party), countered Ventura. He stated that “this is an offensive expression in relation to the president of a country very friendly to Portugal”. Nonetheless, André Ventura replied and said,it’s hard to refer to the president of Brazil in any other way”.

At the end of his speech, Ventura stated that he understood the camps set up by supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), but “condemns attacks on institutions and violence”.

Watch (7min23s):

Ventura too shared the party call arrives on your profile on social networks. He said that Portugal already hastoo much corruption in Portugal, we don’t need to import it!“.