The news broke before the game against Senegal: “Sterling will not play today for personal reasons.” Everyone was alarmed when they did not see him in the starting eleven, and it was later confirmed that the striker had been robbed at his house with his family inside.
The English international left the concentration with his team to be with his wife and children, who were inside the house when the assault took place, in which the thieves took loot worth 300,000 pounds, according to the Mirror. For now It is unknown if the footballer will return to Qatar Or if he will stay in England. His coach, Gareth Southgate, could not say at the post-match press conference if Sterling will return to the national team for the rest of the World Cup. “I can’t tell you at this moment”, explained the coach, who pointed out that “I don’t want to put any kind of pressure on him. Sometimes football is not the most important thingthe family comes first”, he considered.
Southgate pointed out that the striker “needs space” and the desire of the coaching staff and internationals is “respect him and do not go into too many details”. In addition, the coach pointed out that although “it is not the ideal situation for the group before a big game”, for Sterling “it is insignificant at a time like this for him”.
In addition Harry Kane also pronounced: “We will see how it evolves day by day. I am sure that Raheem he will talk to the coach and make the best decision for him and his family. That is the most important thing”, he pointed out. “We send him our encouragement and we hope to see him as soon as possible”, added the Tottenham player.
#Sterling #abandons #World #Cup #Qatar #due #assault #home
