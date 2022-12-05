The meteorological conditions again affected the activity in the Monterrey airportand, and several flights national and international were deviant.

The administration of the air terminal reported that foggy conditions affected the flightsand some were diverted to other destinations, such as VivaAerobus flight 2194 that came from Cancun and was diverted to Zacatecas.

In the case of international flights, a plane from Houston had to land in Guadalajara.

In other cases, the planes have had to return to their place of origin due to the difficulty of using the Monterey Airport, like flight 4209, also from VivaAerobus, which returned to Querétaro.

Until now, it has not been reported how long the effects could last, but it is expected that it could last for much of the morning.