Zacatecas, Zac.- The Energy regulatory commission (CRE) shared the list of maximum prices for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LP Gas) in the municipalities of Zacatecas for the week from 22 to 28 January 2023.

During this week it was reported an increase in the price of LP Gas of 14 cents per kilogram, going from 21.59 (In the past week) at 21.72 pesos in the municipalities where it is more expensive, such as Zacatecas, Fresnillo, Calera, Morelos and Villanueva.

Therefore, in these municipalities the 30 kg cylinder of LP Gas must not exceed the 651.6 pesos. Likewise, the liter of stationary gas is positioned at 11.73 pesos.

In this regard, in municipalities such as Guadalupe, Pánfilo Natera, Pánuco, Trancoso and Vetagrande, the price per liter is $20.56 per kilogram and $11.11 per liter.

In other words, the 30-kilogram cylinder should not exceed 616.8 pesos, according to the figures given by the CRE.

For their part, municipalities such as Jerez, Susticacán, and Tepetongo, the maximum price per cylinder of 30 kilograms is 640.8, since the kilo is at $21.36 $11.54.

However, the lowest price of LP Gas in Zacatecas is registered in the municipality of Villa García with $20.14 per kilogram and $10.88 per liter; that is to say 604.2 per cylinder of 30 kilograms.

It should be noted that these prices already include VAT and CRE establishes them from July 2021Throughout the national territory.

The new prices will be published as of January 28.