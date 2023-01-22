Britain | The program for King Charles’s coronation has been released – a three-day extravaganza

Hovi announced the information about what Charles’ coronation in May will be like. There are mega stars, representatives of minorities and no less than two processions.

Britain’s Hovi published late on Saturday night the king Charles’s the program of the coronation in May.

It has been speculated in advance that Charles would like to celebrate his coronation more simply and with less gestures than his mother the Queen Elizabeth. However, based on the program published by the court, it seems that the event will not be a “stripped down” version of Elizabeth’s coronation, but a huge spectacle lasting no less than three days.

Court bulletin according to Charles’ coronation will be celebrated on 6-8 May. King and Queen Camilla will be crowned on Saturday morning, May 6, in Westminster Abbey, where the Queen was also celebrated 70 years ago Elizabeth’s coronation. Elizabeth’s funeral was also held in the same cathedral.

Royal and the Queen’s coronation service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. According to Hovi, the festive event “reflects the role of the ruler today” and “looks to the future”. Still, there are also traditions.

Sky News according to court sources, the occasion will be shorter than Queen Elizabeth’s three-hour coronation service. A large number of state leaders from different parts of the world are expected to attend.

On the day of the coronation, there are two processions in London: the so-called royal procession, where Charles and Camilla arrive from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, and the larger coronation procession after the coronation.

According to Hov, other members of the royal family will also participate in the coronation procession. However, it is not yet known who all will be seen together.

At the end of the coronation procession, the king and queen return to Buckingham Palace, where they make their first appearance on its balcony together with the rest of the family.

On Saturday the coronation celebrations continue at Windsor Castle, where a concert celebrating the new king will be held. According to Hov, the concert will feature international superstars and modern singers. There is also a large orchestra, dancers and various choirs.

According to Hovi, the concert will feature choirs made up of members of the LGBTQ+ community, refugees and medical staff, as well as a sign language choir. According to Sky News, it is probably the court’s effort to create as diverse a range of performers as possible for the event.

The concert on the east lawn of Windsor Castle will be televised by the BBC. According to Hovi, ordinary citizens can take part in the ticket raffle starting later in the concert and thus get to join in the festivities.

In addition to the concert, the coronation will be celebrated on Sunday in various parts of Britain by illuminating iconic monuments and buildings and with various laser and drone shows.

Sunday’s program also includes a large, nationwide coronation lunch, to which Hovi invites all Britons. According to Hovi, you can celebrate the event with, for example, a street party or by drinking tea with your neighbor. The effort is to bring people together at a historic moment.

of King Charles The last day of the coronation festivities is Monday, May 8. According to Hovi, an event called The Big Help Out will be organized at that time, where ordinary citizens are encouraged to try charity and help their community.

Charity Day is meant to honor the king’s dedication to his country and public work. Hovi hopes that the event will bring people together and show the power of charity by creating something good in honor of the coronation.