With a new trailerParadox Interactive launched Stellaris: Overlordthe new expansion greater than the well-known strategic 4X in which a space empire must be established. Considering that the base game was launched in 2016, it cannot be said that it has lacked support.

With the new mechanics, you can specialize the roles of vassals in the empire in various ways, enslave planets and subjects, and expand your domain to the max faster with new grandiose megastructures.

Let’s see what the main news added by Overlord:

The rules are made by those in charge:

· The new vassalage mechanic allows you to define the role of the new subjects: create new specialized empires that will become economic superpowers, and make use of military specialists and technological inventors. Negotiate or demand contracts and agreements between your vassals to define the future of dozens of worlds. Then you just have to reap the rewards of your labor!

A united galaxy (at your feet):

Go in search and unite empires scattered among the stars! As you explore the vastness of the galaxy, you’ll encounter enclaves of unique people, from mysterious Velonauts to militaristic mercenaries and skilled launderers. Will you be able to establish a mutually beneficial relationship and obtain their unique services, or will you subdue them by force?

Five new origins to master:

Imperial Fiefdom – Even if you now only rule a specialist empire, someday the galaxy will need a new ruler … Wouldn’t that be you? Star Launch – The wreckage of a quantum catapult near your world has been found Christmas. What secrets could it reveal if your people were smart enough to bring them back online?

Underground – Your species has adapted to life underground, excelling in mining and archeology. Find out what awaits you far above the surface!

Masters of the Veil – By being in contact with the unique psykers known as the Velonauts, your empire has learned a little more about opening the mind!

Ancestral Hive – Under your command, this hive empire can achieve great results … but, without your guidance, it will fall into disrepair!

Shape the future and demonstrate your power:

New technological feats will give your empire the boost it needs to become the ruling force of the galaxy.

The orbital rings will increase your influence (and your defenses) and will be a great display of power that will radiate from your planets into deep space.

Hyperrelays will give your fleets the ability to impose your will among the stars faster than ever.

Quantum Catapults will offer you new ways to act quickly in the galaxy through space launches that can project your power … but for your fleet it will be a daring one-way journey!

Four new music tracks to inspire your rise to greatness.