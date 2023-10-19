Paradox Interactive’s space-faring 4X strategy game Stellaris is preparing to fire the expansion cannon once more, blasting its new narrative-focused Astral Planes DLC across alternative dimensions and onto PC “later this year.”

Astral Planes will bring “reality-breaking” technology to Stellaris, giving players the chance to explore new parallel dimensions – encountering strange new creatures, long-buried secrets, and mysterious phenomena along the way.

Paradox says Astral Planes is predominantly focused on delivering “mid-to-late game exploration content”, introducing 30 Astral Rifts where players can experience branching narratives and storylines – utilizing a “dedicated interface, specifically designed to maximize the effects of player choice” – taking place in completely different realms of existence.

Stellaris: Astral Planes announcement trailer.

“The Astral Planes are full of surprises, and hard choices will be necessary to reach your desired outcome,” Paradox writes in its press release announcement. “Make the right decision for your empire and chart a course that fits your play style.”

Stellaris’ Astral Planes expansion will also include the new Riftworld Origin, eight new Relics, four new Civics, Astral Threads and Astral Actions (whatever they may be), plus three new music tracks composed by Andreas Waldetoft.

There’s no release date for Astral Planes just yet, but it’s due on PC “later this year”. It arrives alongside Stellaris’ 3.10 ‘Pyxis’ update, which will “likely” include the new Leader Consolidation feature, tidying up some “rough edges” from update 3.8 by, among other things, merging Admirals and Generals into the Commander role, and combining Governors and “some” Envoy functions into Officials. Expect more on 3.10 as its launch draws closer.