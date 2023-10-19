We are finally one day away from release Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, a game that by now has already been tested by many players in the world, since the digital download has appeared a little earlier for the people who bought it through said method. And of course, some have wondered if there will be some kind of spinoff after they finished the video game to the point of platinum.

Rumors have circulated that Venom could be the next protagonist, and the narrative director of Spider-Man 2, Jon Paquette, He has responded to the players’ requests through an interview in the media. Stating that he first wants to see the reception of the current game in which the villain appears as a character, and that perhaps they will consider doing more with him than just turning him against Spider-Man.

This is what he said after the direct question of whether there will be a spinoff:

We are focused on ‘Spider-Man 2’, and what we are going to do is wait to see how the fans react. We’re going to listen to them and ask ourselves, ‘Okay, what do the fans really want?

With that information in mind, it is possible to confirm that Venom He will be an opponent in the game, but that does not mean that he will be destroyed in some way, at least that is stipulated with the question of whether he could be his own. However, many do not know what is happening with it, so they will have to find out when the game is released this week.

Remember that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 arrives in stores on October 20 on PS5.

Via: Insider

Editor’s note: They definitely have to let the game get old first, since it hasn’t been released yet and fans already want the sequel. We will have to wait for the Insomniac guys to have a well-deserved rest.