From: Nadia Goldhammer

Cats are out of this world? I don't think so either…

Have you always wondered if cats are a different species? I mean, they are amazingly independent, arrogant and Cats always show who belongs to whom. No other pet treats its family more condescendingly. Almost as if humans belong to a submissive species. Wait a minute… Could it be that cats aren't cats at all, but alien spies?! There are already a few clues:

1. You would think that the water on earth would deter them. But cats find a solution:

2. The best way to travel undercover is via post:

3. The other way around, spying is less noticeable:

4. “With this ornate technology we are perfectly camouflaged in our surroundings…”

5. “Countless limbs confuse the people of Earth and scare them away!”

6. Now step by step and very slowly, while the owner is sleeping on the sofa:

7. From the point of view of their mistress and master, they are almost invisible:

8. They just play dead and secretly eavesdrop on your nightly toilet trips:

9. Now. Just. Not. Breathe:

10. Cat or snake monster?

11. HELLO?

12. Here the true form of the creature is revealed:

13. And here secret messages are received:

14. Reminds a bit of Sandy Cheeks underwater:

15. What kind of monster will emerge from this cocoon later?!

15. What kind of monster will emerge from this cocoon later?!