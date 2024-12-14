Following the strategy of your plan to achieve carbon neutrality in 2038, Stellantis will avoid in your plant Saragossathanks to a hybrid self-consumption project, the emission of 14,819 tons of CO2.

Prosolia Energy you have successfully completed the installation of the first wind turbine at the Stellantis plant located in FigueruelasZaragoza. In this way, the company’s first hybrid wind-solar park for self-consumption becomes a reality, positioning this Stellantis factory as the spanish automotive with the largest contribution of clean energy destined for self-consumption.

A pioneering project for the industrial energy transition that goes one step further with the installation of this first wind turbine, turning the factory into a benchmark in innovation, self-consumption and sustainability energy.

When it comes into operation, expected at the end of this year, he new 6.9 MW wind turbine, manufactured by Nordex Group, a wind turbine manufacturer owned by the Spanish group Acciona, will allow the automobile plant to achieve an estimated annual net production of 20,916 MWh. The wind turbine has a three-blade rotor 163 meters in diameter and one hub height of 98 meters.

The first of four

This is the first of the four wind turbines that Prosolia Energy will install in different phases at the Figueruelas factory, where it currently has one in operation. photovoltaic plant self-consumption. The hybrid project as a whole will in the future produce electrical energy with a power of up to 30.8 MW from solar origin and 27.6 MW from wind, which will avoid the emission of 14,800 tons of CO2 per year, equivalent to the planting of 189,000 trees.

This is just the first of four that will rise. STELLANTIS

As an Independent Power Producer (IPP), Prosolia Energy will provide, through a energy purchase contract (PPA), enough electricity to cover up to 80% of needs electrical from the Stellantis Zaragoza factory. Thanks to hybridization, the full potential of wind and solar energy is used to maximize the use of renewable resources, ensuring a sustainable, stable and efficient supply for factory operations during the 24 hours a day.

Juan Reinón, director of Distributed Generation at Prosolia Energy, expressed his satisfaction at ”completing this emblematic project where various generation technologies are combined, demonstrates Prosolia’s commitment to its clients, as well as our ability to support the industry in its decarbonization processes, providing s100% personalized and competitive energy solutions”.

As he highlighted, ”this achievement reinforces the positioning of Prosolia Energy as a strategic partner in the energy transition, by offering energy solutions that not only fit the needs of its customers, but also ensure predictability and cost reduction through innovative PPAs, actively contributing to progress towards a more sustainable future.”

For your part Susana Remacha, director of the Stellantis Zaragoza Plant has once again shown its satisfaction with this renewable energy hybridization project that, as it has stated, ”the two more competitive renewable energies Currently, solar and wind power will allow the Stellantis Zaragoza factory to continue advancing at full speed in its commitment to the environment and the reduction of carbon emissions. It is a pride to be able to take advantage of the natural resources that our land offers us.”