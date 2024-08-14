Square Enix is ​​currently working on the third and final part of Final Fantasy VII Remake. Although at the moment we still do not have a clear idea of ​​when this title will be available, It looks like developers could use Unreal Engine 5 to speed up the production process.

In an interview with CG World JapanNaoki Hamaguchi, director of Final Fantasy VII Rebirthrevealed that the development team is considering using Unreal Engine 5, As long as this change manages to speed up the development process for the third part of this trilogy. Let’s remember that the previous games in this reimagining of the PlayStation 1 classic have used the Unreal Engine 4 with positive results.

Considering that Unreal Engine 5 is a much more common tool today, with more and more teams using technology to offer experiences with a visual style worthy of the current generationthere is a strong possibility that Square Enix will choose to make use of this graphics engine to deliver to the public an unparalleled visual experience.

Considering that Square Enix expects the development of the third part of Final Fantasy VII Remake It took them three to four years to develop, There’s still a long way to go before we see this ending in action. However, if you want to make use of Unreal Engine 5then they have to make the jump as soon as possible. In related news, would Hironobu Sakaguchi return to work on Final Fantasy? Likewise, the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Collection will have a new physical edition.

Author’s Note:

While Unreal Engine 5 is something that would likely benefit the development of the new game, Square Enix is ​​unlikely to make the jump since it’s easier to use what they already have on hand. Still, Unreal Engine 4 is still a great engine, and it seems like the developers have already mastered it.

Via: VGC