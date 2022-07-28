Stellantis: record first half, profit 8 billion. And fly to Piazza Affari

Stellantis, in Piazza Affari + 3.17% in early trading, after the accounts

The group Stellantis closed the first half of 2022 with record results, registering a Net income of 8 billion euros, up 34% on the first half of 2021 pro-forma. Net revenues amounted to € 88 billion, up 17%. Among other data, the adjusted operating profit is 12.4 billion euros, up 44% compared to the first half of 2021, with a margin of 14.1%; all five regions have two-digit margins. Net industrial cash flow is 5.3 billion euros, up by 6.5 billion euros compared to the first half of 2021, while available industrial liquidity amounts to 59.7 billion euros. The adjusted EBIT margin amounted to 14.1% versus 11.4% previously. In North America alone, a note reports, record profits were achieved, with an adjusted operating profit margin of 18.1%; Market share increased by 40 basis points year on year to 11.3%, with the US share increasing by 50 basis points to 11.7%.

Stellantis: Tavares, extraordinary performances

“In a complex global context, we continue along the path of the ‘Give Forward’ plan, achieving extraordinary performances and implementing our ambitious electrification strategy. Together with the resilience, agility and entrepreneurial mindset of our people and thanks also to our innovative partners, we are transforming Stellantis into a sustainable and future-ready mobility technology company. I would like to express my sincere appreciation to all Stellantis employees for their commitment and contribution to these results ”. This was stated in a note by the CEO. by Stellantis, Carlos Tavarescommenting on the results for the half year.

Stellantis: electric vehicle sales + 50% in the first half

The sales of electric vehicles Bev of the group Stellantis they increased by 50% on an annual basis in the first half of 2022, reaching 136 thousand units. Stellantis ranked second in the EU30 market for sales of Bev and Lev vehicles, with low emissions, third in the US market for sales of Lev. The group currently offers 20 Bev vehicles, while another 28 will be launched by 2024.

Auto, Stellantis revises down the forecasts for Europe and the USA

Stellantis revises downwards the forecasts 2022 for what concern car market in Europe and the USA. In particular, according to a note, for Enlarged Europe a decline of 12% is estimated from the -2% of the previous forecast and for the United States of 8% from stable. On the other hand, it grew by 5% in India and Asia Pacific, stable in the Middle East and Africa as well as in China, while South America forecasts indicate a stable trend compared to the + 3% of the previous forecast.

