General Motors will not be the only automotive giant to invest in South America in the coming years. Even Stellantis in fact it will be a protagonist in that specific area of ​​the world, particularly in Argentina: the Italian-French group has announced investments of approximately 385 million dollars to be completed between 2025 and 2030 at its plant located in the province of Cordoba, Argentina.

Stellantis Maxi Investment

The announcement was made by the company’s manager for South America, Emanuele Chaplain: The fund, which is part of a massive $6.22 billion investment that Stellantis plans to make in South America in the second half of this decade, will be used to build a new line of vehicles and a new engine, although we don’t know any further details about it at the moment.

News for the Cordoba plant

What we do know, remaining in South America, is that Stellantis is preparing to launch its first flexible hybrid vehicles in Brazil, Country where the remaining resources of its area plan will go: Cappellano confirmed that the company plans to launch two new vehicles this year, which can run on 100% ethanol or gasoline along with batteries. Interestingly, in these same days General Motors revealed it would begin producing its first-ever flexible hybrid in Brazil.