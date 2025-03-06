The president of the Generalitat, Salvador Illa, celebrated on Wednesday the return of Foundation La Caixa and from Criteria to Catalunya, whose venues had moved to Palma de Mallorca: “It is a finding that we are on the right track“

Also from the Government, the Minister of Territory, Housing and Ecological Transition and spokesman of the Generalitat, Sílvia Paneque, has affirmed that this return is a “good news for the competitiveness of Catalonia.” Has celebrated that these two subsidiaries of La Caixa return to “establish Its headquarters in Catalonia after seven years“, in a publication of ‘X’.

The president of ERC, Oriol Junqueras, has appreciated: “The past, the present and future of this financial entity It is inseparable from the Catalan economic reality“.” No one should have ever forgotten, “added the republican leader in a message in ‘X’.

The president of Foment del Treball, Josep Sànchez Llibre, has celebrated the return of the venues that had moved to Palma de Mallorca: “great news for the Catalan economy and for the future of the country.” The employer leader wanted “Congratulate and thank” the president of both entities, Isidre Fainéfor their decision and has predicted that other companies will return to Catalonia.

Pimec has affirmed that the return of the La Caixa and Criteriacaixa Foundation is a “movement natural and coherent with the economic and business importance of Catalonia. “The employer has valued” very positively “the movement, and has pointed out that the decision of La Caixa reinforces His confidence in the dynamism of Catalonia and helps consolidate a more stable and competitive environment.

The Chamber of Barcelona has affirmed that the return “sends a great message to the whole of the economy, since it is about Historical entities“That they have contributed to their impulse.” We celebrate that these companies bet again on the territory and return to their origins, “said the entity chaired by Josep Santacreu in a statement.