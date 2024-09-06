In the midst of the strong confrontations that are arising, the Senator Imelda Castro from Sinaloasays he confirms that in the Senate The minutes of the meeting have already been received and sent to the committees. reform of the judiciary approved and sent by the Chamber of Deputiesand what a will to approve it and that will be historic.

He trusts that apart from the members of the coalition of the Fourth Transformationthere is senators and senators of the parties of the opposition that will join together to achieve the qualified majority and approve it. That it will be fulfilled within the necessary time and publicity.

He clarifies that one of the modifications that is being made to the initiative is to guarantee that judges and ministers who go to the election and are not elected are compensated. Time is running out, it is expected that next Tuesday it will be put to a vote in the plenary session and that as soon as it is approved it will be sent to the state congresses for approval.

Medley. The mayor of Ahome, Gerardo Vargas, is in second place in popularity among Morena mayors in the country, with an approval rating in August of 68.3, according to the survey conducted by Demoscopia Digital, below only the mayor of Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, who has 69.5 percent approval.

QUADRANGULAR. The president of the DIF Sinaloa, Eneyda Rocha Ruiz, presented yesterday here the Quadrangular of Wellbeing that will take place on October 5 and 6, with baseball games in which the following will participate: Tomateros de Culiacán, Cañeros de Los Mochis, Venados de Mazatlán and Algodoneros de Guasave.

The money raised will be used for: strabismus, cataract, retinopathy of prematurity surgeries and the application of toxins to: children and adolescents.

VIOLENCE. There is insecurity psychosis in: Badiraguato, Jesus Maria and the Lemon of Los Ramoswhich sometimes extends to Culiacanby the clashes that have arisen in these towns, between alleged hitmen of the Chapitos” and “The Mayiza“, which is They fight for the squares of the drug production and trafficking due to the power vacuums and revenge that arose after the Arrest of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and the delivery to the US authorities made by Joaquin Guzman Jr.

Operations by SEDENA and the Mexican Navy have managed to mitigate but not stop these clashes, and the risk is constantly present.

HIGHWAY. The Mexico 15 highway urgently needs to be repaired because, just like in El Carrizo, there are several impassable stretches in the state and, with the general rains, it will surely get worse. Apart from the federal government, the company that has the concession and that charges tolls at the Nuevo San Miguel toll booth and several others must also be forced to repair it.

WATER. It is encouraging to see the continued increase in storage volumes in regional reservoirs, which could guarantee irrigation for the next crop cycles.

