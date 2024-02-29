The new Fiat Pandina will be produced in the Pomigliano d'Arco plant at least until 2027, but the intention of the Turin brand is to go further. The announcement by Fiat CEO, Oliver Francois, on the occasion of the presentation of the new special series of the iconic small car, is air for the lungs of the employees of the Campania plant: firstly because an extra year of local production of Panda is guaranteed compared to what was previously announced, and secondly because at the same time a practically immediate increase in production of 20% was also announced.

Panda phenomenon

“Panda is a car that is very close to our hearts, initially we produced it abroad, then we decided to bring it back to Italy for bring Pomigliano d'Arco back to lifeand I am very proud to have been part of this relaunch – Fiat's number one declared in a press conference – Panda has always been free from patterns and conventions, a pioneer in technical innovation. The Panda phenomenon has evolved over time, becoming the machine of society and sharing. We are talking about a leading car in Europe and especially in Italy, where it has been the best-selling model for twelve consecutive years“.

Ambitious goals

It is a fact that there is great trust placed in the Pomigliano d'Arco plant by Fiat, as also confirmed by Antonio Pannullo, Production Manager of the Stellantis plant in Campania: “Our production grows year after year, for 2024 our ambition is even higher. 50% of the materials that enter this factory come from Italy and 30% from the rest of Europe, while the cars that leave here are sold 59% in Italy and 11% in the rest of Europe. In our projects people come first, safety and motivation are very important to us, every day we work to improve technical skills and knowledge of languages. Always looking at the theme of sustainability: we are working to achieve energy sustainability in some departments through photovoltaics, these are projects designed for the long term up to 25 years”.

Not just Fiat Panda

In short, there seems to be no doubt about the future of Pomigliano d'Arco, thanks not only to Fiat Panda but also to Alfa Romeo Tonale and Dodge Hornetthe other two models of the Stellantis group produced locally. “Panda will remain in Pomigliano d'Arco until at least 2027, but I hope there are the conditions to go even further – concluded Francois, returning to the initial announcements – We also decided to increase local Panda production by 20%, both to respond to today's growing demand and to cope with the new incentives that we hope will arrive soon. The new scheme that will come into force represents a great stimulus for our plants, not only here but also in Mirafiori with 500″.