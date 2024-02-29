Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Ukraine receives the “Sea King” naval helicopter from Germany. However, one Ukrainian pilot's enthusiasm is limited.

Kherson – The British armed forces have already decommissioned them. We are talking about the “Sea King” naval helicopters. These large helicopters were developed by the US manufacturer Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation in the 1960s.

Ukraine War: Germany has not yet delivered the “Sea King” helicopter

The German Bundeswehr still has 23 examples in service. Six of them should go to the Ukraine go, as another means of transport in the defense against Russia. The Federal Ministry of Defense announced this on January 24th. As of February 29th, the Sea King Mk.41 helicopters had not yet been delivered, which is evident from the List of military support services from the traffic light federal government.

At least for one experienced Ukrainian helicopter pilot, the delivery of the approximately 50-year-old device from Germany solved the problem Ukraine war hardly any enthusiasm anyway.

Designed for use over water: The Bundeswehr's Sea King MK41, six of which will be delivered to Ukraine. © IMAGO/Sven Eckelkamp

Helicopter for Ukraine: Pilot calls for “more modern weapons”

“We don’t need them in our unit,” a 32-year-old pilot named Kyrylo told the Berlin morning post. Instead, he demanded: “We need more modern weapons. It would be helpful if we had Hellfire or Brimstone missiles, they are much more efficient and precise than the missiles we shoot with.” To put it into perspective: Great Britain recently ordered the delivery of 200 more Brimstone anti-tank missiles Kyiv reported.

These can be fired from various military helicopters and combat armored vehicles on the ground very precisely and with a 6.5 kilogram tandem hollow charge with a lot of impact. According to the report, Kyrylo flies an old Soviet-built Mil Mi-8 from the 1960s. Carriers for anti-tank guided missiles can be mounted on these helicopters. Apparently the technicians modified it Mil Mi-8 so that the helicopter can fire even the comparatively modern Brimstone guided missiles.

Bundeswehr Sea King Mk.41 helicopter: six of them go to Ukraine

Such installation is probably not possible with the Sea King Mk.41. What is known is that mounts for movable machine guns such as the Browning M2 can be installed in the doors and windows of the heavy transport helicopter. For the Sea King from Germany it is loud Bundeswehr website a heavy machine gun with a caliber of 12.7 millimeters was provided.

Kyrylo explained significantly: “There is no mission in which we are not shot at.” After all, the crews (usually four soldiers) have to somehow defend themselves during their dangerous missions while the Ukrainian losses in the war with Russia climb.

Sikorsky S-61 Manufacturer: Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation, Stratford (USA) Commissioning: 1961 (with the US Armed Forces) Function: Multi-purpose helicopter for use over the sea and coastal waters Marine version of the Bundeswehr: Sea King Mk41 (in the naval aviation) Range: 1,500 kilometers Overall performance: 3400 hp Length Width Height: 22.1m / 4.9m / 5.1m

For use in the Ukrainian War: Sea King Mk.41 can transport many soldiers

Despite all the flaws, the Sea King Mk.41 also has great strengths from a military perspective, which the helicopter brings to the table for use near the front, while the Ukrainians are currently shooting down scores of Russian aircraft. On the one hand, the pilots can fly very low with the helicopter, especially over water, which is what the marine helicopter was ultimately designed for.

With an output of 3,400 hp and a top speed of up to 250 km/h, the helicopter travels very quickly and can quickly get the soldiers on board out of dangerous situations. Even more: a total of up to 20 soldiers can be transported from A to B with the Sea King Mk.41. This makes it possible to quickly relocate troops from combined units. (pm)