There will also be a representation of the Stellantis Group at the 90thª edition of the Mondial de l’Auto / Paris Motor Show 2024 which will be held in the exhibition halls of Porte de Versailles from 14 to 20 October 2024. The company led by Carlos Tavares has confirmed its participation with three brands, Citroën, Peugeot and Alfa Romeo in addition to the Chinese brand Leapmotor.

Stellantis present with Peugeot and more

Peugeot will present its 100% electric range, with the world premiere of the Peugeot E-408, which completes a range of 12 fully electric vehicles from the Lion. The Long Range versions of the E-3008 and E-5008 fastback SUVs will also be presented, offering up to 700 and 668 km of autonomy respectively. At the stand, the brand will present two major technological innovations: the Inception concept and the revolutionary Hypersquare steering wheel, with a one-of-a-kind simulator. In addition, throughout the event, Peugeot will also be present at La Seine Musicale, in Boulogne Billancourt, where a test drive area for the entire range will be set up.

Citroen’s news

The Citroën brand will be present with the new C3 and C3 Aircross. They will be joined by the small Ami, a pioneer of micromobility, with an Ami Tower that will celebrate its four years of success in France and many other European markets. The Citroën Studio, in partnership with YouTube, will welcome visitors to the stand and will be the place where interviews and podcasts will be made with experts, influencers and journalists.

World premiere for the new Tonale

There will also be space for Alfa Romeo, which will exhibit its full range, as well as the national preview of the new 280 HP Junior Veloce. This will also be joined by the hybrid version of the new B-segment SUV, for the first time in front of the general public. The new Tonale MY2025 will be unveiled in a world preview, with the stand also hosting the 33 Stradale and the Giulia Quadrifoglio SuperSport, the limited edition celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Quadrifoglio.

The presence of Leapmotor

Finally, Leapmotor, with its founder, Chairman and CEO, Zhu Jiangming, who together with Stellantis CEO, Carlos Tavares, will present the new B10, a C-segment SUV, expanding its range which is currently welcoming to Europe the C10, an electric D-segment SUV and the T03, a compact A-segment electric ideal for urban traffic.