The Department of Education and Knowledge has encouraged schools to promote positive behaviour among students by taking five integrated measures, led by involving students’ parents and rewarding those who are committed.

School administrations stressed their keenness to implement an effective behaviour management system at the beginning of each academic year, which includes sending a copy of the behavioural rules for school students to their parents for review.

In detail, the department affirmed the right of every student to receive education by providing a supportive and organized school environment free from disturbances that hinder the educational process, and is committed to supporting school administrations to create a safe school and community environment.

The department directed schools to enhance student behavior through a number of integrated factors, including adherence to the community’s heritage and culture, parental involvement and establishing strong partnerships with the community, implementing a fixed system for shaping and managing student behavior, supporting students through age-appropriate incentive rewards and praising their positive behavior, guiding and modifying the behavior of students who deliberately violate school rules by committing behavioral violations, and taking appropriate disciplinary measures against them to address the situation and prevent any negative behaviors from recurring in the future.

School administration officials, Naseef Saad, Shadia Fakhri, Nawal Toghan and Saadia Ahmed, stressed that schools are obligated to strive to create a learning environment that provides the necessary support for students, implement the department’s policy and guidelines for managing student behavior, establish a consistent system for managing behavior in the school, draw up individual plans for managing student behavior, cooperate with parents and the local community to implement and enhance plans that reflect the needs of the school community, and provide training and professional development programs related to the behavior management plan with the gradual implementation of the necessary disciplinary procedures to correct and evaluate student behavior and prevent behavioral violations.

They stressed the need to develop policies, procedures and guidelines related to managing student behaviour in the school, provide the necessary resources to help employees implement policies, procedures and guidelines, coordinate programmes and lectures targeting parents and students regarding behaviour, prepare professional development programmes for school staff, and develop the necessary mechanisms to ensure the full implementation of information collection, analysis, follow-up and evaluation systems.

The teachers, Hazem Qabil, Mohamed Raya, Noha Abdo and Salwa Naji, indicated that they are charged with several responsibilities, most notably monitoring students’ behavior, setting a positive model for behavior, and reporting any behavioral violations.

They called on students to adopt good behaviors that would enhance the positive school environment, and to adhere to the school’s instructions and laws.

Rights and Duties

School administrations confirmed that educational regulations guarantee students a number of rights during their educational journey, and also oblige them to a number of duties, indicating that students’ rights include obtaining a distinguished education, learning in a safe and attractive school environment based on affection and respect, and being treated with respect and fairness, psychologically and physically, by everyone.

Duties include adherence to educational laws and regulations issued by the school and the relevant educational authorities, following the rules of student conduct, and contributing to school community activities.