2022 represented a big one unknown in terms of values ​​on the track in the light of the technical and regulatory revolution that came into force a year late compared to the timetable (the pandemic led the teams and the top management of F1 to the decision to extend the competitive life of the previous generation of cars for amortize development and design costs in a very delicate phase). Indeed, the values ​​in the field have changed compared to 2021 in the sense that the challenger of Red Bull was Ferrari and not Mercedes, while Alpine regained fourth place from McLaren with a clear rise by Alfa Romeo and Haas compared to the 2021 (sixth and eighth respectively in the Constructors’ standings after ninth and tenth place the previous year).

Now in view of 2023, curiosity is all about the growth that the 2022 projects will be able to achieve in terms of performance. Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes on paper have all three decided not to revolutionize the design philosophy behind the F1-75, RB18 and W13 although the latter only allowed the Brackley team to win one race in Brazil with George Russell. As far as Ferrari is concerned, the 675 project will be unveiled on February 14 and they come from many directions comforting signs and of great confidence in the performance of the Ferrari 2023.

The latest confirmation on the goodness of the new car came from Andrea Stella, a former Maranello technician who is now freshly appointed as McLaren team principal after Andreas Seidl’s ‘escape’ to Audi: “The teams to beat again in the next F1 season are Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes, who are currently competing in a different category from ours – Stella’s words on the occasion of the award received in her native Orvieto at the end of the year – I expect an important reaction from Mercedes though I know Ferrari are very happy with the new car and therefore they will certainly have a competitive start“.

McLaren, on the other hand, will have to grit its teeth at the start of the season, but at a distance, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will be able to jump up: “I still expect a difficult start, but I’m optimistic for the second half of the season. The most important goal is to make a fast car. We need to catch up on a second, a second and a half on the others“.