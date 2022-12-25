It’s Christmas, the most Dickensian time of the year. A good time to get into a writer’s habit A Christmas Carol to bring under attention. A simple adaptation to our media diet, which can help to reflect in the midst of a maelstrom of hype, sensation and fuss. That shifts our attention from information that is current and fleeting, to texts that are timeless and valuable.

Charles Dickens kept all kinds of lists in his notebooks. From names he could use for his characters, but also striking fragments from literary works, accompanied by his commentary. In doing so, he stood in the rich English tradition of a ‘commonplace book’. A bound private collection of texts that once attracted attention and have been provided with personal commentary.

We Dutch don’t have a word for it, but we do have a wonderful description by Gerrit Komrij: ‘a bookkeeping of your exclamation marks’. “Everyone should make his own book again from the books he reads in this way,” wrote Komrij in this newspaper, “an anthology of passages that you once, at different stages of your life, thought to be heartfelt, sheer nonsense or wonderfully worded.”

These are golden times for such – now often digital – collections. In the United States there has been a book in the bestseller lists for some time that can be read as a plea for systematically keeping track of what you find interesting. Building a Second Brain it’s called, van Tiago Fort. It gave me so much energy when I read it. Excerpts from books, observations from everyday life, a tweet that changed your mind: everything is allowed by Forte, go copy/paste to your ‘second brain’. Then supplement it with ideas, plans and wishes that you have. Because by recording your life, you get to know yourself better and you can build on your recorded knowledge in work and life.

If I may suggest a good resolution for 2023, it would be: start a modern commonplace book, build a second brain. May be in a notebook, like the old Dickens, but also check out the great app Notion, with which you can build a virtual private library in no time.

Check back next year’s holiday season. You may then experience what American author Steven Johnson describes as follows: “It feels funny in a way that you are brainstorming with past versions of yourself. You see your former self probing an idea that now makes perfect sense. Or, even better, you are reminded of an idea that suddenly turns out to be relevant to a new project you have just started.”

So much of what we think of or wonder about, evaporates. So much that doesn’t matter grabs our attention.

“Every traveler has his own house,” wrote Dickens in his Christmas book, “and he learns to appreciate it more by his wanderings.” As readers, we deserve a private library for our best texts, which we learn to appreciate through our wanderings in the media landscape. Abandon the tweet of Twitter, shirk the humbug of TikTok. Close the door behind you. The noise dies down. You are alone with your exclamation marks. Alone with your amazement.

Ernst-Jan Pfauth writes a column here every other week.