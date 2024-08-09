CAPCOM continues with the series of trailers dedicated to the weapons that we will be able to use in MONSTER HUNTER WILDtoday shows us the Hunting Horn. Blunt weapon with which we can perform melodies capable of strengthening us and our allies. By placing echo bubbles we can create areas with power-ups in order to extend their range.

I remind you that if you missed them you can find the trailers for the Broadswordfor the Heavy Crossbow, Insect Falchion and for the Rifle-lanceEnjoy!

MONSTER HUNTER WILDS – Hunting Horn

Source: CAPCOM