HE CONS updated by the bad guys who, in recent weeks, have staged a contest ITA Airways for Black Friday 22. In the last few days, in fact, you may have received a message about Whatsapp which indicated participation in this mysterious contest and many users were duped in this way. The message presented a link, with a preview of some details of the contest: “ITA Airways Black Friday 2022 Competition – 5,000 free return tickets for Europe”!

From the link you come catapulted into a survey to be able to confirm your participation, complete with a description of the huge event. “This is the Black Friday of ITA Airways gifts: hurry up, the window of opportunity is closing! Take our quiz, find the hidden prize and win up to 2 return tickets to Europe “ mentions on the site. So far so good, because the problems come at the end with lots of reviews from fictitious users who encourage you to participate, as the contest is completely real and without problems.

SCAM: this is how scammers act

Well, once the survey is finished you are prompted to send the contest to all What’sApp contacts, only afterwards can the survey be terminated. Once done, however, a page opens in which the user is thanked for having participated, he comes declared as the winner and is required only payment of shipping costs tickets. In that case, by entering the data, the malefactor will have access to the user’s account and respective connected profiles.

“You must share this promotion with your contacts on What’sApp to select the delivery address – share until the blue bar is full!” mentions the end of the survey.

This competition, of course, does not exist; if you have received a similar message, immediately contact the Law Enforcement or whoever is competent to report the fact. We invite you to read our articles on how to pay attention to these messages, including by mail, and we invite you to never enter your personal details on shady sites or sites that require strange payments.