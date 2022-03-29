During an interview with Domenica In, Stefano De Martino spoke of the desire to have another child

In the course of the last few hours, a news about it has arrived Stefano De Martino that has left the world of the web speechless. On the occasion of an interview with Sunday Inthe famous dancer has released some statements about Belen Rodriguez and paternity. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Stefano De Martino never ceases to amaze all his people fan. Recently the judge of Friends ended up in the center of the gossip. This time to make him the protagonist of a gossip were some statements made during an interview with Sunday In.

The well-known dancer has opened his heart to Mara Venier. On the emergence of the theme of paternitythese were the words of the judge of Friends:

Having such an older child already, having built such an intimate relationship between him and me, I sometimes think I would be sorry to have another child. But I don’t rule it out, I started so early!

Later, Mara Venier showed him one photo which portrays the dancer with Belen Rodriguez. The person concerned, in order not to feed the gossip on a can backfire he has declared:

Love for children, who has them knows, is an essential love. When you become a father you understand how much your parents have loved you and how little parental love is returned. Today I can’t imagine life without my son.

For what concern wish to have a sonStefano stated: