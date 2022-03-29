The character played by Elliot Page in Season 3 Of The Umbrella Academy Sara transgender and will be called Viktor Hargreeves: the actor revealed on Twitter.

Elliot Page announced he was transgender in December 2020 and fans of the series produced by Netflix they wondered how this radical change would affect the show.

Page also published a first photo of his character in the male version, but we will have to wait for the debut of the third season of The Umbrella Academy to understand how the change will be justified from a narrative point of view.

In any case, we shouldn’t wait too long: Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy will be available from 22 June, therefore in just under three months: then we will find out how the events will continue after the daring finale of the second season.

