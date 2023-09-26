Through Amazon Italy you can take advantage of an offer for one SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini HyperMagnetic gaming keyboard. The reported discount is €50, or 25%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this keyboard it is €199.99. The current discount is the best ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

There SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini HyperMagnetic gaming keyboard features OmniPoint 2.0 adjustable HyperMagnetic switches with 20x faster actuation and 11x faster response than traditional mechanical keyboards. You can opt for 40 key activation levels (0.1 – 4.0 mm). It is also a compact keyboard (60%), perfect for any gaming station. The layout is German, but for gaming it makes no difference.