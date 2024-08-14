The writing reads: “Added the support for ROG Ally extra buttons “. This obviously suggests that Valve wants to support other platforms with its operating system. This was a completely new feature and left players in doubt for a while.

A few days ago some technology enthusiasts noticed an interesting note among the new features related to the latest version of SteamOS the operating system used by Steam Deck (Valve’s portable platform).

Valve Designer Explains SteamOS

Lawrence Yang, Valve designer, now confirms that “The ROG Ally button update note is related to the Third-party device support for SteamOS. The team is continuing to work on adding support for more portable devices on SteamOS.”

Steam Deck

This It doesn’t mean Asus will allow SteamOS or start selling the Ally with SteamOS pre-installed, of course. Valve isn’t even sure it’ll offer SteamOS for competing PCs/consoles any time soon. Valve is “making steady progress,” Yang says, but “it’s not ready to go to other platforms yet.”

As for Valve’s promise of Allow Windows to be installed on Steam Deck and decide whether to launch the platform with SteamOS or Microsoft’s operating system, Yang said: “On the Windows side, we are preparing to make the remaining Windows drivers available for the Steam Deck OLED (you may have seen that we are preparing the firmware for the Bluetooth driver). There is no update on when dual boot support will be available – it is still a priority, but we have not been able to do it yet.”

Staying with Valve, Steam has introduced a new category for trending games, which solves a recent problem.