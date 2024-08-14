We are entering the first matchday of Serie A, in which last year’s champions, Inter Milan, will visit Genoa to try to start the campaign in the best possible way and thus set the pace for their rivals who will try this year to keep the league from slipping away from them so quickly.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between Inter Milan and Genoa:
City: Genoa, Italy
Date: Saturday, August 17
Schedule: 18:30 (Spain), 12:30 (Argentina), 09:30 (Mexico)
Stadium: Luigi Ferraris Stadium
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
In Spain The match can be followed live on DAZN
In Argentina It will be seen through Star+ Argentina, in Mexico on Sky HD and on USA on ESPN Sports
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Reggiana
|
1-0 V
|
Italian Cup
|
Monaco
|
1-2 V
|
Friendly
|
Brescia
|
2-0 D
|
Friendly
|
Mantua
|
3-2 V
|
Friendly
|
Venice
|
1-3 V
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Chelsea
|
1-1 E
|
Friendly
|
Al-Ittihad
|
0-2 D
|
Friendly
|
Pisa
|
1-1 E
|
Friendly
|
Las Palmas
|
3-0 V
|
Friendly
|
Pergolettese
|
2-1 V
|
Friendly
Genoa are coming off an incredible season for them, as after being newly promoted, they managed to become a consolidated mid-table team with that eleventh position with which they ended the year, so, and after a busy transfer market throughout Europe, this season they will try to take another step, and what moment could be more important than getting off to a good start at home against the winners of last year.
Their preseason has been pretty good, with 3 out of 4 wins, to which we must add the most recent one in the cup to advance to the next round, so the group is coming with a good dynamic, and they already know that it is not impossible to scratch points from this Inter, who already last year in the first round they drew 1-1 which was enough for them to get that very important point.
Inter Milan, who are arriving on a high after having swept the board last season and having won Serie A by 19 points, have had a rather discreet pre-season in terms of the number of victories and match results, although it is true that in terms of the transfer market they have been pleasantly successful, signing players such as the Iranian Taremi on a free transfer.
This year they should have no major problems in repeating the feat of fighting for the league, and as two seasons ago, they should aspire to reach the top again in European competitions, and who knows if they will repeat that final, although hoping for a different result to that of Manchester City in 22/23.
Inter Milan: Yann Sommer, Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni, Matteo Darmian, Nicoló Barella, Çalhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Marcus Thuram, Lautaro Martínez
Genoa: N. Leali, Mattia Bani, Koni De Winter, A. Vogliacco, Milan Badelj, M. Thorsby, M. Frendrup, Aarón Martín, S. Sabelli, Vitinha and Junior Messias.
Genoa 0-2 Inter Milan. Inter Milan arrive after a great transfer market with very clear ideas about how to approach the season after last year’s great victory, so, although Genoa will try to rise to the occasion, it will be a difficult match for the home team.
