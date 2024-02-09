The Colombian Sady Eberto Rivera Quintero, who was a police officer in Manizales, was murdered in the middle of his vacation. The man, 41 years old, was traveling to Peru with his family.

Rivera served as commander of a CAI in the capital of Caldas. He was chief mayor. He had been on break since the first days of February, so he had decided to undertake an overland trip out of Colombia.

Accompanied by his brother, he took a bus in Tulcán, an Ecuadorian city that is on the border. The objective was to cross Ecuador and then enter Peru. On the way they had to change buses because they had technical problems.

What is known about the murder of a Colombian police officer in Ecuador

Sady Eberto Rivera was chief mayor.

The vacation plan was cut short on February 7. From the family's story for the local newspaper The universe, On the second bus, two men got on and suddenly attacked the passengers with firearms to rob them of their belongings.

The robbery occurred on the road that leads from Ponce Enríquez to the city of Machala, in southern Ecuador. The family was close to reaching the border with Peru.

According to preliminary versions, The Colombians would have put up resistance and managed to retain one of the accused criminals. His accomplice, to prevent them from being detained, opened fire on the bus and seriously injured Rivera and his brother.

Both were taken to the Teófilo Dávila Hospital in Machala, where the police officer died from serious injuries.

The authorities of Ecuador began the investigation of the case and are seeking to identify the criminals, who fled the scene after the assault. Meanwhile, Rivera's brother remains under medical observation.

Colleagues and relatives of the Colombian have regretted the murder. In Manizales, they developed a floral offering to honor him.

Tribute to police in Manizales. See also Emirati women storm the field of police dog training

“Today, a great human being leaves us, from whom we learned many things, who we will remember for his discipline, passion and love for the institution and his family. Thank you for your company and teachings,” wrote the CAI commanders in Manizales to say goodbye to him.

Robberies in the Ponce Enríquez province

Several robberies of intermunicipal buses have been reported in the same province where the Colombian Rivera was murdered.

For example, on January 7, passengers were assaulted by armed men. On December 10, 2023, another bus was intercepted by motorcyclists, who made the driver stop the route to take the travelers' personal belongings.

The authorities have reiterated that they are continuing the investigations into each of these violent episodes.

