Steam launched the first edition of Mystery Festivalwhich celebrates the detective games and thrillers of all kinds. Starting today February 20, 2023, it will run until February 27 and offer discounts, demos and more on games that focus on solving mysteries big and small. There is also a dedicated trailer:

The starting point is there official page of the Mystery Festivalwhere you will immediately find the offers in evidence. First of all, the games you have added to your wish list are displayed, then the most popular ones and gradually all the others.

Discounts may vary, but there are some really interesting ones. For example the Danganronpa series is sold with 60% discount, the bundle of AI: The Somnium Files with 66% discount, the masterpiece Return of the Obra Dinn with 50% discount, Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma with a whopping 80% off, as well as the cult visual novel 428: Shibuya Scramble.

Obviously there are also many point and click adventures, such as Broken Sword, the recent The Case of the Golden Idol, the excellent Tails: The Backbone Preludes and many others.

Among the demos we point out that of Crime O’Clock, of which we have just published the test.

In short, if you like the genre, take part in the Mystery Festival and find out if there is something that is right for you.